Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday that Van Ginkel (neck) will not practice this week, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

That means Van Ginkel is unlikely to play in the Vikings' Week 5 tilt against the Browns on Sunday in London. The 2019 fifth-rounder has been limited to just two regular-season games, and he played just eight defensive snaps during the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Bengals due to a neck injury. The Vikings are on a bye Week 6, so the additional rest puts Van Ginkel in a spot to return for Minnesota's Week 7 clash against Philadelphia on Sunday, Oct. 19. Dallas Turner played every single defensive snap during the Vikings' 24-21 loss to the Steelers on Sunday, and he'll continue to see a heavy dose of playing time for as long as Van Ginkel is out of action.