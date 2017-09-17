Vikings' Anthony Barr: Active Sunday
Barr (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Barr missed practice earlier in the week before practicing in limited fashion Friday, but he'll ultimately be able to play through the minor hamstring injury Sunday. Eric Wilson and Emmanuel Lamur could be in line for additional snaps if Barr were to suffer any setbacks.
More News
-
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Questionable but expected to play at Pittsburgh•
-
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Misses practice with hamstring injury•
-
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Eight tackles in Monday's win•
-
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Has fifth-year option picked up•
-
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Six tackles Sunday to complete disappointing season•
-
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Gets second sack in Thursday's loss•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...