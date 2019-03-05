Barr did not receive a franchise tag from the Vikings prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Barr was mentioned as a candidate for the tag earlier this offseason, but there hasn't been any suggestion that it's something the Vikings seriously considered. Given the team's tight cap situation, Barr likely will find his best offers outside of Minnesota. He could draw interest as a 3-4 outside linebacker, which would allow for more pass-rushing opportunities.