Vikings' Anthony Barr: Avoids franchise tag, as expected
Barr did not receive a franchise tag from the Vikings prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Barr was mentioned as a candidate for the tag earlier this offseason, but there hasn't been any suggestion that it's something the Vikings seriously considered. Given the team's tight cap situation, Barr likely will find his best offers outside of Minnesota. He could draw interest as a 3-4 outside linebacker, which would allow for more pass-rushing opportunities.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...