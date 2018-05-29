Barr (hamstring) was seen practicing during OTAs on Tuesday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Barr was not present for the start of the Vikings' OTAs last week, but his return in the second week is very promising. It remains unclear exactly why Barr, who suffered a hamstring injury in the NFC Championship game, was absent from the first week of activities, as it could have been contract- or injury-related, but his return to the field is an encouraging sign for his 2018 status regardless.