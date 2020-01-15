Barr, who made 16 tackles over two playoff games, recorded a career-high 79 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four pass breakups over 14 regular-season games.

Barr had another outstanding season, although he missed out on a Pro Bowl bid for the first time since his rookie season in 2015. The 27-year-old is under contract for the next four seasons, and he'll carry a cap hit of $12.7 million in 2020. Barr is locked into a starting role again next year.