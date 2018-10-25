Vikings' coach Mike Zimmer said Barr (hamstring) has a "pretty good" chance of play against the Saints on Sunday, Chris Tomasson of The Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports.

Barr injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Jets. He hasn't practiced yet this week as his status remains up in the air. Eric Wilson or Devante Downs will figure to see a spot start if Barr is ultimately held out.