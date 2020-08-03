Barr has been activated from the Vikings' reserve/COVID-19 list.
The 28-year-old linebacker will now be able to return to his starting role in the Vikings defense, on the heels of recording a career-high 79 tackles in 14 games for the team in 2019.
