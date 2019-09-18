Play

Barr was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury.

Barr appears to have picked up a groin injury during Sunday's loss to the Packers. It's encouraging that Barr was able to practice in some capacity Wednesday rather than being held out entirely. The extent of his participation Thursday and Friday should indicate whether he's trending towards suiting up Week 3 versus the Raiders.

