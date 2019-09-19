Coach Mike Zimmer said Thursday that he expects Barr (groin) to be available versus the Raiders on Sunday, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

Barr did not practice Thursday and was limited Wednesday, but he nonetheless appears on track for Sunday's contest. It appears as though the Vikings are simply taking a cautious approach to the starting linebacker's recovery, though it's possible that Barr could see a snap count Week 3 if he's unable to fully shake the injury.