Play

Coach Mike Zimmer said Thursday that he expects Barr (groin) to be available versus the Raiders on Sunday, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

Barr did not practice Thursday and was limited Wednesday, but he nonetheless appears on track for Sunday's contest. It appears as though the Vikings are simply taking a cautious approach to the starting linebacker's recovery, though it's possible that Barr could see a snap count Week 3 if he's unable to fully shake the injury.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • brown-raiders-2.jpg

    Week 3 Trade Values Chart

    Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...