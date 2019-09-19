Vikings' Anthony Barr: Expected to play Week 3
Coach Mike Zimmer said Thursday that he expects Barr (groin) to be available versus the Raiders on Sunday, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.
Barr did not practice Thursday and was limited Wednesday, but he nonetheless appears on track for Sunday's contest. It appears as though the Vikings are simply taking a cautious approach to the starting linebacker's recovery, though it's possible that Barr could see a snap count Week 3 if he's unable to fully shake the injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...