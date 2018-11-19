Barr (hamstring) said he plans to play against the Packers on Sunday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Barr's Week 12 status has yet to be officially confirmed, but it's a positive sign that the veteran feels good about his chances to retake the field. The fifth-year pro has missed three consecutive games due to a lingering hamstring injury, and finally appears to be nearing a full recovery. If Barr is indeed able to suit up for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Packers, he'll retake his role as Minnesota's starting strongside linebacker.