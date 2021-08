Barr (undisclosed) has not practice since August 5 due to an undisclosed injury, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

With Barr sidelined for the immediate future, look for Blake Lynch to see an uptick in first-team reps. There's no telling how long Barr will be sidelined for, but the team may just be exercising caution with the veteran after he missed almost all of the 2020 season due to injuries.