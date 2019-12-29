Play

Barr (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Bears.

Barr will sit Sunday's regular-season finale out, with the Vikings already locked into their playoff seed. The veteran linebacker has notched a career-high 79 tackles across 14 contests.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends