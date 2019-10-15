Barr made 10 tackles (eight solo) and recovered a fumble in the Vikings' 38-20 win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Sunday's performance was one of Barr's best of 2019 and saw the linebacker notch double-digit tackles for the first time this season. Known to be a boom-or-bust fantasy option, the versatile linebacker has shown definite signs of life the past two games and will look to keep things rolling next week when the Vikings travel to Detroit for a division showdown against the Lions. For his career, Barr has collected 40 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, in eight games versus Minnesota's Michigan-based divisional rival.