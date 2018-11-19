Barr (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Barr was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional tilt against Chicago, but will ultimately miss his third consecutive game. A timetable for the 26-year-old's recovery remains undisclosed. Expect either Devante Downs or Eric Wilson to slot into the starting lineup as long as Barr remains sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories