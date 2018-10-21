Vikings' Anthony Barr: Injury appears minor
Coach Mike Zimmer is "not concerned" about Barr's (hamstring) injury, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Barr exited Sunday's game against the Jets with a hamstring injury and did not return, but it would appear that the fifth-year linebacker is not in danger of missing extended time. It's likely that Barr's participation in practice during the coming week will determine his availability for the Vikings' game against the Saints in Week 8.
