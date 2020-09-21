Barr suffered a torn pectoral muscle and has been ruled out for the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Barr exited Week 2's loss to the Colts in the first half and was ruled out quickly. Tests have revealed that he has a season-ending injury and will be placed on IR as a result. This is a major loss to a Vikings defense that has struggled through two weeks, as Barr is an every-down player that produced a career-high 79 tackles last season. Either Ryan Connelly or Troy Dye will likely start at strong-side linebacker moving forward.