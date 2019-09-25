Play

Barr (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Barr sat out Week 3's win over the Raiders due to his groin injury, and he's now working to retake the field Sunday versus Chicago. The veteran linebacker said earlier this week that he'd only be facing a one-week absence. Barr's participation in practice Thursday and Friday will shed some light on his chances of making good of that guarantee.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories