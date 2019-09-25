Vikings' Anthony Barr: Limited in practice
Barr (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Barr sat out Week 3's win over the Raiders due to his groin injury, and he's now working to retake the field Sunday versus Chicago. The veteran linebacker said earlier this week that he'd only be facing a one-week absence. Barr's participation in practice Thursday and Friday will shed some light on his chances of making good of that guarantee.
