Barr (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Barr appears to have picked up a knee injury during Minnesota's season-opening win over Atlanta, in which he notched six solo tackles and a sack. The veteran linebacker's participation in practice is worth keeping an eye on over the next two days, though there's not yet any reason to worry about his availability for Sunday's tilt against the Packers.

