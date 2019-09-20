Play

Barr (groin) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Barr is managing a groin injury but appears to be trending towards suiting up Week 3, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. If he's limited or out Sunday versus Oakland, however, Eric Wilson would see increased snaps.

