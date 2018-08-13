Barr (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Barr missed a pair of practices along with the Vikings' preseason opener against the Broncos on Saturday due to an undisclosed injury, but he was back in pads Monday. Entering his fifth year in the league, Barr is the clear-cut starter at outside linebacker for Minnesota as he looks to rack up 70-plus tackles for a third consecutive season.

