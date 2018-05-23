Barr (hamstring) wasn't present for the start of OTAs, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports.

Barr suffered a hamstring injury in the NFC Championship game back in January, though it seems highly likely he's back to full strength after a full offseason. The 26-year-old linebacker is currently playing in the final year of his rookie deal and is likely looking for a contract extension at some point in the future considering he's been to the Pro Bowl in three consecutive years. Coach Mike Zimmer wouldn't confirm if Barr's absence from OTAs was contract related, however, so it's simply a situation to montitor as minicamp and training camp approach.