Barr (groin) won't play in Sunday's home clash against the Raiders.

Barr was managing the groin injury throughout the week, and was originally expected to play in Sunday's game. As evidenced by this news, the injury is likely more serious than the team let on originally, and with Barr sidelined, Eric Wilson is in line to see an increased snap count for Week 3.

