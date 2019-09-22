Barr (groin) said he's confident he'll play in Week 4's game versus the Bears, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Barr said he's not dealing with a serious groin injury, but the team didn't want a one-week injury to turn into a long-term problem. The sixth-year pro was solid through the first two weeks, recording six tackles (11 solo) and a sack. Barr may still be limited during the upcoming week of practice as he gets ready for a tough divisional test.

