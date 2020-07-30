Barr has been placed on the Vikings' reserve/COVID-19 list, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Barr landing on the list means he either tested positive for COVID-19 or came into close contact with a carrier. The 28-year-old linebacker is slated to work in a starting role for the Vikings in 2020, on the heels of logging a career-high 79 tackles in 14 games for the team last season.