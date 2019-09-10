Barr made six solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 28-12 win over the Falcons.

Barr was brought back to the team on a massive $13.5 million per year contract, and he came out looking to prove he deserved it with an eight-yard sack of Falcons QB Matt Ryan on the first play of the game. The veteran linebacker isn't expected to rack up sacks -- he had 13.5 through his first five seasons in the league -- but adding an increased presence in the pass rush will only increase his IDP value.

