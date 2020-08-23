site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: vikings-anthony-barr-present-not-practicing | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Present, not practicing
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Barr was present for Sunday's practice but did not participate, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
It remains to be seen whether Barr's absence is injury-related or simply a scheduled rest day. The veteran linebacker is primed to reprise a starting role for the Vikings this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read