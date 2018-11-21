Barr (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

The full session clears the way for Barr to return from a three-game absence to suit up for a key showdown with the division rival Packers on Sunday. Barr played a season-high 86 snaps in the Vikings' Week 2 tie with Green Bay, tallying five tackles in that contest. The linebacker is still looking for his first sack of the season after failing to take down the quarterback through the first seven weeks.

