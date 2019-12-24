Play

Barr was credited with six tackles (two solo) and a forced fumble in Monday night's 23-10 loss to the Packers.

Barr's tackle production ticked back up after a brief downturn while he played all but seven snaps in the loss. He'll look to add to the career-high 79 in Week 17 against Chicago.

