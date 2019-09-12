Barr (knee) practiced in full Thursday.

Barr logged a limited practice session Wednesday due to a knee injury. He now looks back to full health and ready to go for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Packers. Barr projects as a solid option in IDP formats, especially if he's able to continue building momentum as a pass rusher after logging a sack Week 1.

