Vikings' Anthony Barr: Ready to rock
Barr (knee) practiced in full Thursday.
Barr logged a limited practice session Wednesday due to a knee injury. He now looks back to full health and ready to go for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Packers. Barr projects as a solid option in IDP formats, especially if he's able to continue building momentum as a pass rusher after logging a sack Week 1.
