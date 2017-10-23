Barr had 11 total tackles, a sack, 2.5 tackles for a loss and had a pass defensed in Sunday's win over Baltimore.

After a lackluster performance last season Barr has become a disruptive force at linebacker again as he's grading well in both pass rush and run defense. He's had just one missed tackle this season as well, according to Pro Football Focus.

