Vikings' Anthony Barr: Records nine tackles in loss
Barr logged nine tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's defeat at the hands of the Steelers.
Barr has been active so far this season, as he has recorded 17 tackles (11 solo) through two games. The 25-year-old missed just one snap Sunday, and saw 73 total. He figures to continue seeing a heavy workload going forward.
