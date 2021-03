Barr (pectoral) is on track in his recovery according to general manager Rick Spielman, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Barr tore his pectoral muscle during Week 2's game against the Colts and missed the remainder of the 2020 campaign due to his injury. As one of Minnesota's star defensive players, the 28-year-old is "doing fine in his rehab" and will aim to continue producing tackles and sacks once fully healthy again.