Vikings' Anthony Barr: Remains in concussion protocol
Barr (concussion) was a limited participant at the Vikings' practice Thursday.
It's an improvement for Barr after sitting out practice Wednesday, but he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocol, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. Progress is progress, but until the 25-year-old clears the concussion protocol his practice participation is a secondary concern.
