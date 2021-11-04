Barr (knee) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
The linebacker was unavailable Wednesday, so his return to the field is a positive sign for his ability to play Sunday against the Ravens. After being inactive for the first four games of the season, Barr has racked up 14 tackles, a half-sack, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery in the Vikings' last three contests.
