Barr (pectoral) participated in Monday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Barr only appeared in two games last season before suffering a pectoral tear, but it appears that his rehab has concluded without any setbacks. While the Vikings could still take it easy with Barr during the lead up to training camp, all indications are that he's healthy and will be ready to handle his usual every-down role by Week 1. Back in 2019, Barr played a 14-game slate while notching 79 tackles (54 solo), 1.5 sacks, four pass breakups and one interception.