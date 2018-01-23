Vikings' Anthony Barr: Scratched from Pro Bowl
Barr will not play in the Pro Bowl on Sunday due to an undisclosed injury, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Barr was named to the Pro Bowl in mid-December -- the third selection of his career -- but has been replaced by Panthers' veteran linebacker Thomas Davis. The severity and specifics of the injury remain unclear at this point.
