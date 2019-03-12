The Jets are in line to sign Barr to a contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

During his five-year run with the Vikings, Barr was an off-ball linebacker, posting modest tackle (4.7 per game) and scant sack (13.5 in 71 contests) numbers. In the move to New York, he seemingly will be put into a position to rush the passer more in the scheme of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Whether or not that translates to more relevance as an IDP remains to be seen, but Barr is among the first building blocks of a revamped linebacker corps.