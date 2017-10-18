Vikings' Anthony Barr: Sits out Wednesday's practice
Barr (concussion) was absent from Wednesday's practice.
Things don't seem to be progressing fast enough for Barr to make a case for playing Sunday. With Barr likely out, Eric Wilson could be the primary replacement against Baltimore.
