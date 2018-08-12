Vikings' Anthony Barr: Sits with undisclosed injury
Barr did not play in Saturday's preseason win at Denver due to an undisclosed injury, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
He missed practice two days last week but the injury is thought to be minor.
