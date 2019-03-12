Vikings' Anthony Barr: Staying put after all
Barr, who was reportedly set to sign with the Jets, has instead agreed to remain with the Vikings, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
This serves as a reminder that until free agency actually opens up Wednesday afternoon, nothing is official. Barr is thus slated to reprise his outside linebacker role with the Vikings. The 26-year-old logged 55 tackles and three sacks in 13 games last season, his fifth with Minnesota.
