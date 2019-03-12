Barr, who was reportedly set to sign with the Jets, has instead agreed to remain with the Vikings, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

This serves as a reminder that until free agency actually opens up Wednesday afternoon, nothing is official. Barr is thus slated to reprise his outside linebacker role with the Vikings. The 26-year-old logged 55 tackles and three sacks in 13 games last season, his fifth with Minnesota.