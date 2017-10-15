Vikings' Anthony Barr: Suffers concussion
Barr suffered a concussion during Sunday's matchup with the Packers and won't return.
Barr was responsible for the hit that broke Aaron Rodgers collar bone Sunday, and now he's out as well. He's racked up 30 tackles (22 solo) through the first five games, and Eric Wilson will take over the snaps Barr leaves behind.
More News
-
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Records nine tackles in loss•
-
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Active Sunday•
-
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Questionable but expected to play at Pittsburgh•
-
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Misses practice with hamstring injury•
-
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Eight tackles in Monday's win•
-
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Has fifth-year option picked up•
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...