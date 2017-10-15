Play

Barr suffered a concussion during Sunday's matchup with the Packers and won't return.

Barr was responsible for the hit that broke Aaron Rodgers collar bone Sunday, and now he's out as well. He's racked up 30 tackles (22 solo) through the first five games, and Eric Wilson will take over the snaps Barr leaves behind.

