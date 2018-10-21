Vikings' Anthony Barr: Suffers hamstring injury
Barr is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Jets due to a hamstring injury.
Barr exited Sunday's game with a hamstring injury during the final quarter. The severity of Barr's injury remains undisclosed, but expect Kentrell Brothers and Eric Wilson to play increased defensive snaps as long as Barr remains sidelined.
More News
-
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Two tackles in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Makes return to practice•
-
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Sits with undisclosed injury•
-
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Back on practice field•
-
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Not present for start of OTAs•
-
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Suffers hamstring injury in NFC Championship•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...