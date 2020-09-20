site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Anthony Barr: Suffers injury Sunday
Sep 20, 2020
Barr (shoulder) is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Colts.
It's unclear how Barr suffered the injury, but the fact that he was immediately classified as doubtful is certainly a negative sign. As long as Barr is sidlined, Ryan Connelly and Troy Dye would be in line to see an uptick in usage.
