Barr had two total tackles, a tackle for a loss and a pass defensed in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

Barr was strong in coverage as he allowed just one reception for six yards on three targets against him, according to Pro Football Focus. However, Barr wasn't turned lose in the pass rush with just one QB hurry and his fantasy value comes from sacks and interceptions, where he declined in 2017 (2 sacks, 0 INTs) from 20165 (3.5 sackes, 1 INT).