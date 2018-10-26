Vikings' Anthony Barr: Won't play Sunday
Barr (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Barr suffered a hamstring injury during Minnesota's win over the Jets in Week 7, and will remain sidelined as he continues to recover. As long as Bar remains sidelined, Eric Wilson and Devante Downs are expected to see an uptick in defensive snaps.
