Vikings' Anthony Harris: Active Sunday
Harris (hamstring) is active for Sunday's contest against the Redskins.
Harris was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was able to participate in full on Friday. He's expected to see his typical role as a backup secondary player in Minnesota.
