Vikings' Anthony Harris: Avoids injury report
Harris (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice and isn't listed on the Vikings' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Chris Corso of the Vikings' official site reports.
With Harris in the clear for the Week 11 matchup, it's expected that he'll step into a starting role at safety with Andrew Sendejo (groin/hamstring) sidelined for the third time in five games, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Harris saw significant snaps Week 6 against the Packers and Week 8 against the Browns, put totaled a combined five tackles in the contests. He won't make for a strong speculative IDP play this week.
