Vikings' Anthony Harris: Deemed questionable for Thursday
Harris (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice and is questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
Harris is behind Harrison Smith in the free safety pecking order and has remained strictly in special teams so far. He has yet to record a tackle yet.
More News
-
Vikings' Anthony Harris: Limited participant Tuesday•
-
Vikings' Anthony Harris: Signs one-year tender with Vikings•
-
Vikings' Anthony Harris: Forces key fumble in Sunday's win•
-
Vikings' Anthony Harris: Gets another start at safety•
-
Vikings' Anthony Harris: Avoids injury report•
-
Vikings' Anthony Harris: Active Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio ready to fly
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
With a stacked complement of weapons, Philip Rivers has the chance to be one of the best options...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller has been unstoppable with Deshaun Watson under center, and that's why he needs...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RBs
The Seahawks finally decided to ride Chris Carson, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks you should too...
-
Tuesday's news: Cook improving
Heath Cummings has everything you missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Dalvin Cook's...