Harris (groin) is questionable for Monday's game against the Seahawks.

Harris missed the Week 11 contest against the Broncos with a hamstring injury, but the safety was able to log a limited participation in Saturday's practice which would seem to suggest he could be available Monday. More information regarding his status should arrive closer to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

