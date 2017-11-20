Vikings' Anthony Harris: Forces key fumble in Sunday's win
Harris had seven total tackles, forced and recovered a fumble and had a pass defensed in Sunday's win over the Rams.
Harris started at strong safety in place of the injured Andrew Sendejo and made a significant impact. He stripped the ball away from Cooper Kupp as he was about to score a touchdown in a play that likely changed the game. He may return to a more limited role this week if Sendejo can return from groin/hamstring ailments.
